Skrumble Network (SKM) Trading 146.2% Higher This Week

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 115.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $40.36 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 146.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00220903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.