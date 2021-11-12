Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Sells $615,094.29 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. 781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

