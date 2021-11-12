SmartCash (SMART) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $706,933.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $706,933.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,933.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,641.56 or 0.07260003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.69 or 0.00395236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $668.88 or 0.01046212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.01 or 0.00408260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.00269935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00260569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004879 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

