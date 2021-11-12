SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. 3,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.