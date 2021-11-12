Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up to $68.46

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.46, but opened at $70.49. Smartsheet shares last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 1,669 shares trading hands.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

