Snider Financial Group Invests $4.50 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. Citigroup makes up about 2.1% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

