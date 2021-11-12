Snider Financial Group Invests $8.63 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,000. Facebook accounts for about 4.1% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $327.74 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.20 and a 200 day moving average of $342.53. The company has a market capitalization of $911.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,269,488 shares of company stock valued at $796,628,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

