Snider Financial Group Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $126.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $118.23 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

