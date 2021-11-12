Snider Financial Group Purchases New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after buying an additional 2,935,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after buying an additional 373,147 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.