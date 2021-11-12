Snider Financial Group Purchases Shares of 17,807 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Snider Financial Group owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 277.0% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $200.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $132.96 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day moving average is $189.33.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.