Snider Financial Group Purchases Shares of 23,927 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.9% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $465.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $352.54 and a 52-week high of $472.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

