Snowball (SNOB) Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $199,007.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,842,024.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79715086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00071649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.28 or 0.07214705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.47 or 0.99951616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,126,965 coins and its circulating supply is 8,283,802 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

