SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Shares of SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.