Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Up 6.1%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) shares shot up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 3,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

