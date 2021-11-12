SOMESING Market Capitalization Reaches $168.89 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $168.89 million and $7.84 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

