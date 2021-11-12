Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 416,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,953. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

