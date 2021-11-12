Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Dennis C. Robison Sells 1,000 Shares

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMBC traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $59.66. 47,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $530.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth $67,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.