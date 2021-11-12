Southside Bancshares (LON:SBSI) Shares Up 0.7%

Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.25 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106.25 ($1.39). 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

