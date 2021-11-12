Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOVO. Barclays began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Shares of SOVO opened at $15.93 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $16.56.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.