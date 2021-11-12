Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Achieves Market Cap of $22,809.23

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $22,809.23 and approximately $441.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00090427 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

