SparksPay (SPK) Reaches Market Cap of $64,006.43

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $64,006.43 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,739,205 coins and its circulating supply is 10,505,183 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

