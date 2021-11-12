SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,260,000 after acquiring an additional 77,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.