SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Position Cut by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

