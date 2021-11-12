Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,132 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

SRC stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

