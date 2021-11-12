SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK) Shares Down 0.1%

SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

