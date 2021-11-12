Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Holdings Lifted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 4.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.72% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF opened at $18.64 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.