Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.20. 4,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

