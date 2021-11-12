Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 1.2% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.60. 22,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,969,323. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.01 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.13.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

