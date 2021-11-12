SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.36

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $5.40. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 195 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAF)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.