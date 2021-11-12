SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SSAAY):

11/1/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/29/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

10/28/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/26/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/22/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/16/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/13/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/14/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SSAAY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

