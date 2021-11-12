Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.79

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.79 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 81.80 ($1.07). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 80.45 ($1.05), with a volume of 433,898 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £443.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36.

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

