Stakenet 24 Hour Volume Hits $108,299.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Stakenet has a market cap of $26.81 million and $108,299.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.16 or 0.00345731 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011982 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002696 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001181 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00275443 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004953 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012142 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 125,336,248 coins and its circulating supply is 121,797,211 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

