Standard Chartered (STAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2021 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/1/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

LON STAN traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 462.10 ($6.04). 3,157,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,945. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 407.60 ($5.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 453.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 467.60. The company has a market cap of £14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

