Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks Sells 2,141 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dale Burks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $76,172.04.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 51,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,283. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

