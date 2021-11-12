State Street Corp Boosts Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.54% of iHeartMedia worth $58,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.47 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.92.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

