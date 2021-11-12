State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.24% of Goosehead Insurance worth $58,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 238.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,192 shares of company stock valued at $23,895,656. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

Shares of GSHD opened at $140.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.38, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

