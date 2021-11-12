State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.69% of Vector Group worth $58,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

VGR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

