State Street Corp Buys 6,053,708 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 477.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.41% of Peabody Energy worth $58,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

