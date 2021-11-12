State Street Corp Grows Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.07% of Strategic Education worth $57,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

