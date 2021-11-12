State Street Corp Grows Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.07% of Strategic Education worth $57,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Strategic Education stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Strategic Education Company Profile
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
