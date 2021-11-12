State Street Corp Has $58.30 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.67% of TechTarget worth $58,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 435,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,690,728.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $104.49 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

