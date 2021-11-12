State Street Corp Has $58.37 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Spectrum Brands worth $58,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $94.07 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

