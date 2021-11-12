State Street Corp Increases Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.34% of Blink Charging worth $58,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 348.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,527.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 72,368 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $35.51 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

