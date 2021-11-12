State Street Corp Increases Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.80% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $58,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,656 shares of company stock valued at $933,299 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

