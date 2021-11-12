Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0557 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $1,117.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00016539 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014730 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.