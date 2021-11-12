Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 419.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.