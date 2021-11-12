Stephen Edgar Williams Sells 76 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $6.78 on Friday, hitting $591.84. The stock had a trading volume of 130,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,359. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $333.06 and a one year high of $614.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $547.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

