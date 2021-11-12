Stephen Lamb Sells 23,600 Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Stock

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total value of £153,400 ($200,418.08).

Shares of Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 654 ($8.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.33 million and a P/E ratio of 176.30. Midwich Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 839.20 ($10.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

