Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

STXS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stereotaxis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 3,094.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Stereotaxis worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

