Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $114,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STL stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.