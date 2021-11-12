stETH Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,842,024.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79715086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00071649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.28 or 0.07214705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.47 or 0.99951616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars.

